Endangered Mexican gray wolf found dead in northern Arizona

FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a Mexican gray wolf leaves cover at the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge, Socorro County, N.M. The Interior Department will ask a Denver-based court on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, to overturn a preliminary injunction that bars the department from releasing more Mexican gray wolves into the wild in New Mexico without that state&#39;s approval. (Jim Clark/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)
Posted at 9:43 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 23:43:45-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials say an endangered Mexican gray wolf that had been roaming around northern Arizona has been found dead.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed Friday that the male wolf was killed sometime last weekend. Authorities said the incident is under investigation and they declined to release any additional information. Environmentalists were dismayed.

The wolf had returned to the Flagstaff area at the end of October.

In August, Arizona wildlife officials relocated it about 200 miles to the southeast within the boundaries of the wolf recovery area set by federal officials.

The northern boundary is set at Interstate 40.

