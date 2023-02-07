Emergency crews rescue man stuck on Chase Tower

PHOENIX — A man appears to be safe and with rescue crews after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the building near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street around 9:30 a.m. for a person multiple floors from the ground on the outside of the building.

Video from the scene showed multiple emergency vehicles outside of the 40-story tower.

A man was seen wedged between walls in a crevasse area who appeared to be moving and continuing to climb while emergency crews staged below and on top of the building.

The man eventually made it to the top of the building and was assisted by firefighters.

We've reached out to Phoenix police for information on if the man is facing any charges in connection to the incident but have not heard back.

No further information was immediately available.

