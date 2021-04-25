Watch
Election conspiracies live on with audit by Arizona GOP

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Some of the 2.1 million ballots cast during the 2020 election, are brought in for recounting at a 2020 election ballot audit ordered by the Republican lead Arizona Senate at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, during a news conference Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Phoenix. The equipment used in the November election won by President Joe Biden and the 2.1 million ballots were moved to the site Thursday so Republicans in the state Senate who have expressed uncertainty that Biden's victory was legitimate can recount them and audit the results. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 2:45 PM, Apr 25, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Months after former President Donald Trump's defeat, legislative Republicans in Arizona are challenging the outcome as they embark on an unprecedented effort to audit the results in the state's most populous county.

The state Senate used its subpoena power to take possession of all 2.1 million voted ballots in Maricopa County and the machines that counted them, along with hard drives full of data.

They've handed the materials over to Cyber Ninjas, a technology firm with no election experience run by a man who has shared unfounded allegations of election fraud.

The process is alarming election professionals who fear the auditors are not up to the complex task and will severely undermine faith in democracy.

