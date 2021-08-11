Watch
El Mirage police: Officers kill man who pointed gun at them

Police lights
Posted at 9:26 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 00:26:21-04

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of El Mirage say officers fatally shot a man who pointed his handgun at them.

Police responded early Tuesday to a report of an alarm and a suspect forcibly entering a store by breaking the glass door.

A second call reported a suspicious person a few blocks north of the store.

Officers say the suspect was given numerous commands to comply before he pointed a gun at officers.

Two officers then fired at the suspect, hitting him multiple times.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say he's been identified as 21-year-old Johan Alexis Salazar, a resident of Surprise.

