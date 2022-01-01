El Mirage man jailed after firing rifle 21 times into air on New Year's Eve

EL MIRAGE, AZ — An El Mirage man was booked into jail overnight after allegedly firing shots from his rifle into the air.

Officers were called to the area of Thunderbird and El Mirage roads around 8:30 p.m. where multiple people reported gunfire. Witnesses say they saw 27-year-old Michael Sais shooting multiple rounds into the air.

Responding officers found spent rifle shell casings near the front door and porch of a home where Sais was living.

Investigators determined Sais fired 21 rounds from an AR-15 rifle, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Sais was taken into custody and booked into jail on a count of disorderly conduct involving weapons and a count of unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits.

It is illegal to fire weapons into the air in cities and towns under Arizona's Shannon's Law. The law was put in place after a teenager was shot and killed in June 1999 by a stray bullet fired into the air more than a mile away.