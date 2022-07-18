An East Valley mobile home was destroyed by a microburst as severe monsoon storms swept through the area late Sunday night.

Aerial video from the scene near SR 87 and Gilbert Road shows the home reduced to piles of rubble with debris scattered across the property and roadway.

Overnight, emergency crews were seen at the residence taking a woman from the home by ambulance. Videographers at the scene say the woman was trapped under the debris when the storm hit. Her current condition is not known.

Woman pulled from rubble after storm damage in the East Valley

ABC15 is waiting for more information from local officials on the incident.

The National Weather Service Phoenix confirmed to ABC15 that a microburst with winds possibly upwards of 80 mph caused the damage.

Nearby, large electrical towers along SR 87 were also toppled during the storm, causing an extended closure of the highway in both directions.

The area received about 1.42" of rain during the storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District, and power was knocked out for tens of thousands of customers in the Valley.