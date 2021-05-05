DUI suspect in crash that hurt a Glendale policeman arrested

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of driving while intoxicated and crashing into a Buckeye police sergeant's cruiser last weekend has been arrested.

They say 37-year-old Shane Labrecque of Glendale was released from a hospital Monday night and booked into a Maricopa County jail.

Police say Labrecque is facing several charges in connection with the crash and also is wanted on a number of warrants out of multiple jurisdictions in Arizona and California.

They say the unidentified sergeant was on duty and driving a marked patrol vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when Labrecque allegedly failed to yield when leaving a private drive and collided with the police cruiser.