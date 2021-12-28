Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Ducey's budget director running for state House

items.[0].image.alt
Google Images
Picasa 2.0
Lawmakers accepted tickets from casino owner
Posted at 4:54 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 18:54:06-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's budget director is running for the Arizona House of Representatives.

Matt Gress has served as director of the governor's Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting since 2017 and oversees preparation of the governor's annual budget presentation.

Gress previously worked as a policy advisor at the Arizona Corporation Commission and as a fiscal analyst at the Legislature.

He's running as a Republican in the new 4th legislative district, which runs from Central Phoenix north to Scottsdale and the Loop 101 freeway.

It one of a handful of highly competitive districts among the 30 in the state.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!