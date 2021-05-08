Watch
Ducey restricts civilian oversight of police misconduct

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation requiring police training for civilians serving on officer misconduct review boards.

Ducey signed the measure without comment on Friday.

He also signed a bill giving cops a chance to fight their placement on the Brady List, a database of dishonest law enforcement officers.

The measures were approved by legislative Republicans in party-line votes and backed by police unions in the wake of a national reckoning over racial justice.

Republicans say officers should be evaluated by their peers who know the challenges of the job.

Democrats say the measures, taken together, will make it significantly harder to root out cops who use excessive force.

