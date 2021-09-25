Watch
Ducey replaces massage therapist regulatory board's members

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks prior to Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the "Latter-Day Saints for Trump" Coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. Republicans have criticized a push by some Democrats to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court, but their tune has changed when it comes to the highest courts at the state level. In 2016, Ducey signed into law measures expanding the number of seats on the Arizona state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 4:12 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 19:12:54-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has ousted and replaced all five members the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy in the wake of a critical report about the occupational regulatory panel's handling of complaints about alleged sexual abuse by therapists.

Ducey's announcement Friday didn't mention the Arizona Republic's Sept. 15 investigative report that the board was lax in disciplining therapists accused of abuse, but he said it was critical that the board "protects massage clients, especially those who are in a vulnerable position."

The announcement also said Ducey's appointments implemented legislation enacted in 2020 to have the massage board and certain other regulatory panels have majorities of public members.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

