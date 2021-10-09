Watch
Ducey appoints Paton to fill state Court of Appeals vacancy

Posted at 12:27 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 15:27:05-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A former law clerk for an Arizona Court of Appeals judge is returning to the mid-level appellate court as a judge.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday announced the appointment of state Special Assistant Attorney General Angela Paton to fill a Court of Appeals vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lawrence Winthrop.

Paton, a Republican, worked as a law clerk for appellate Judge Patrick Irvine for a year after graduating from the Arizona State University law college.

She since has spent most of her legal career at the attorney general's office. Ducey said Paton has a "profound respect for the separation of powers" between the branches of government.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

