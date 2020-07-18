Ducey appoints 6 new members to state nominating commission

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed six new members to a state commission that nominates applicants for appointment to fill appellate court vacancies.

The commission this year will also help fill the ranks of a politically important panel that redraws congressional and legislative districts once a decade.

The Republican governor had drawn criticism from Democrats because the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments had vacancies but no Democrats among its members, the Arizona Capitol Times reported.

But that landscape changed Friday when Ducey's office announced the appointments of six new members, including three Democrats as well as two Republicans and an independent.