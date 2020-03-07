Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Ducey appoints 2 to powerful transportation board

Posted: 6:25 PM, Mar 06, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-06 20:25:03-05
items.[0].image.alt
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey met with president Trump at the White House on April 3, 2019.
Ducey in Washington

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed officials from Gilbert and Cochise County to a state board that divvies up transportation money.

Ducey announced the appointments Friday of Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels and former Cochise County Supervisor Richard Searle to the State Transportation Board for six-year terms.

The board prioritizes transportation projects and plays an important role in determining which highway projects get funded.

Daniels will represent Maricopa County while Searles will represent Cochise, Greenlee and Santa Cruz counties in Southern Arizona.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets to the 32nd Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival!

Enter to win tickets to the 32nd Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival!

Get ready for all day action and adventure at the 32nd Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival! HUZZAH