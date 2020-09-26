Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Driver cooperating in death of Phoenix pedestrian

items.[0].image.alt
wikimedia commons
Police lights generic
Posted at 1:44 PM, Sep 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-26 16:44:48-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car while crossing a street northeast of the airport.

Police said Saturday the victim died from injuries suffered in the accident just before 10 p.m. Friday.

He was identified as 61-year-old Vernon Crawford.

Police say Crawford was crossing Washington Street in the middle of the block near 4300 east when he was hit by a westbound Kia Forte.

A 32-year-old man driving the Kia stopped, rendered aid and is cooperating with investigators.

The driver was evaluated and impairment is not believed to have played a role in the accident.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.