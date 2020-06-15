Driver arrested after golf cart crash in Scottsdale; 5 hurt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale have arrested the driver of a car who allegedly crashed into the back of a golf cart, injuring five people.

They say 22-year-old Robert Gandara was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of aggravated assault and several other felony charges.

Police say the crash occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday and the impact ejected the four female passengers and male driver of the golf cart.

They say all five victims were transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while Gandara was unhurt.

Police say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

It was unclear Monday if Gandara has a lawyer yet for his case.