DPS: Wrong-way driver killed in wreck involving 4 vehicles

Posted at 3:30 PM, Nov 27, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a wrong-way collision on a Phoenix freeway Saturday involved four vehicles and killed the wrong-way driver.

The DPS says the crash occurred at about 3 a.m., closing the Loop 101's eastbound lanes at Interstate 17 for about six hours.

According to the DPS, the wrong-way vehicle was westbound when it collided head-on with a second vehicle.

The DPS said a third vehicle then struck the second vehicle, and debris from the secondary collision damaged a fourth vehicle belonging to a witness.

The DPS said the drivers of the second and third vehicles were seriously injured. No identities were released.

