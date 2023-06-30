DPS troopers arrest commercial driver in connection to deadly I-10 crash

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash on I-10 in January.

DPS says troopers apprehended 36-year-old Danny G. Tiner at his residence on Thursday, June 29.

Back on January 12, 2023, a pile-up involving six vehicles occurred on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. The site of the collision was within a construction zone, and had additional restrictions in place due to an earlier crash that same day. Five people died as a result of the crash.

At the scene, troopers identified Tiner, the driver of a commercial tractor-trailer, to be at fault. Tiner told investigators he had received a message on his work tablet, failing to realize the traffic ahead of him had stopped. Tiner added that he was unable to slow down the vehicle in time before causing a collision.

Since then, Tiner was notified of the ongoing investigation, turning over his cellphone to law enforcement. Detectives later learned Tiner was traveling 68 MPH in a 55 MPH construction zone, and was reportedly using the application TikTok just moments before the crash.

Tiner was charged with 5 counts of manslaughter, 4 counts of endangerment, and 1 count of tampering with physical evidence.