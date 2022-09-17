DPS trooper hospitalized in crash on I-10 near 40th Street

PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper and another individual was hospitalized in a crash Saturday morning.
Officials say a trooper was investigating a crash on the I-10 near 40th Street in Phoenix just before 7:30 a.m., when he was rear-ended by another vehicle.
Crews transported the trooper and another person involved in the crash to local hospitals.
Both are considered to have non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities have not shared any other details surrounding the crashes.