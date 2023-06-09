DPS trooper hospitalized after wrong-way crash

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is in the hospital after a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

Buckey Police say late Thursday, June 9, officers assisted DPS troopers after receiving reports of a driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes on State Route 85. Law enforcement eventually located the driver near milepost 141.

According to police, the wrong-way driver proceeded to crash into a BPD unit and a DPS unit. A DPS trooper and the wrong-way driver were both taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.