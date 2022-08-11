DPS trooper gives stranded veteran a hand after scooter battery dies near freeway

PHOENIX (KGUN) — A veteran was left stranded near a freeway in Phoenix after the battery in his motorized scooter died.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) confirmed calls came in Sunday afternoon about an elderly man moving slowing near I -17 and Greenway Road.

AZDPS dispatchers said they send Trooper Lucas Adams to the scene.

According to the AZDPS, he learned the battery had died in the 100+ degree heat as the veteran was on his way home.

That's when Trooper Adams offered to push the stranded veteran all the way home, about a quarter mile away.

