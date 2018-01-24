DPS: Serious crash between semi and car on I-10

TONOPAH, AZ - DPS and emergency crews responded to a serious crash between a semi-truck and a car on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Wintersburg Tuesday evening.

Troopers say the car reportedly swerved and became stuck under the semi. One person was trapped in the car and had to be rescued, while all other passengers were able to get out of the vehicle, officials say.

So far, only minor injuries have been reported.

ADOT officials say the eastbound lanes have reopened but were closed for several hours after the crash.

