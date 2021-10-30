Dozens of migrants cross border in San Luis residential area

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say dozens of migrants illegally entered the United States in a residential area of the southwestern Arizona border town of San Luis on Friday.

Police Lt. Marco Santana said the incident occurred on the city's east side and involved an estimated 50 migrants.

The Yuma Sun reports that it wasn't immediately known how many of the migrants were taken into custody.

Santana said Border Patrol agents responded and notified San Luis police.

Santa said police officers were sent not to assist in the search but to arrest any migrants who trespassed on private property, entered homes or committed a crime against a resident.

