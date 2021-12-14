Watch
Dock issue suspends USS Arizona Memorial tours again

AP
In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, sailors stand among wrecked airplanes at Ford Island Naval Air Station as they watch the explosion of the USS Shaw in the background, during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. About 20 survivors are gathering on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at Pearl Harbor to remember thousands of men lost in the Japanese attack 77 years ago. The youngest of the survivors is in his mid-90s. The Navy and National Park Service will jointly host the remembrance ceremony Friday at a grassy site overlooking the water and the USS Arizona Memorial. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)
Pearl Harbor Anniversary
Posted at 7:11 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 21:11:27-05

HONOLULU (AP) — The USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii has problems again with its shoreside dock.

That means tours are suspended to the popular Pearl Harbor historic site.

The National Park Service says staff members at Pearl Harbor were alerted to an issue with the shoreside dock on Sunday.

The park service says the dock is past its life expectancy and is dealing with stressors such as tidal movements.

The memorial was closed for 15 months after cracks were found on the dock in 2018.

There were 1,177 lives lost on the USS Arizona in the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

