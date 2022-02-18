Do we need stricter packaging regulations for cannabis products in Arizona?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center and Banner Poison Control Center recently reported a 90% increase in pediatric calls related to cannabis.

This follows Arizona's first full year of cannabis legalization.

According to Proposition 20, laws have been put in place with the purpose of reducing appeal to children.

A MARIJUANA ESTABLISHMENT MAY NOT:

PACKAGE OR LABEL MARIJUANA OR MARIJUANA PRODUCTS IN A FALSE OR MISLEADING MANNER MANUFACTURE OR SELL MARIJUANA PRODUCTS THAT RESEMBLE THE FORM OF A HUMAN, ANIMAL, INSECT, FRUIT, TOY OR CARTOON SELL OR ADVERTISE MARIJUANA OR MARIJUANA PRODUCTS WITH NAMES THAT RESEMBLE OR IMITATE FOOD OR DRINK BRANDS MARKETED TO CHILDREN, OR OTHERWISE ADVERTISE MARIJUANA OR MARIJUANA PRODUCTS TO CHILDREN

The Smart and Safe Act also addresses child-resistant packaging as necessary. So, in theory, the legislation should be enough to keep young children from overdosing.

"CHILD-RESISTANT" MEANS DESIGNED OR CONSTRUCTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY DIFFICULT FOR CHILDREN UNDER FIVER YEARS OF AGE TO OPEN, AND NOT DIFFICULT FOR NORMAL ADULTS TO USE PROPERLY.

However, the Clinical Toxicologist Director of Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center Dr. Steven Dudley PharmD, DABAT points out the majority of accidental consumption involved edibles that look like typical candy and snacks.

"Many of the accidental ingestions that we hear about involve little kids getting into edible marijuana products that look like candy or other snacks," he shared. "Learning about safe storage can save parents a ton of grief and prevent a trip to the hospital."

When compared to other states, Arizona's safety regulations are pretty much on bar with them, such as California's extensive labeling requirements.

The passing of Proposition 20 also limited the amount of THC milligrams an edible package and serving may have at 100mg and 10mg, respectively. This mirrors other states' limitations as well.

Thus, the question remains: do we need stricter packaging regulations for cannabis products?

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

