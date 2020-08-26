Menu

Divers find body of 1 of 2 missing boaters in Arizona lake

Posted at 10:02 PM, Aug 25, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say divers have recovered the body of one of two people missing after a boat capsized on Apache Lake east of Phoenix last weekend.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say the body of 41-year-old Deanna Peterson was found Tuesday afternoon and the search continues for a missing 51-year-old man who is presumed dead.

Authorities say a boat with five people aboard got caught in a flash flood along the lake's north shore about 9 p.m. Saturday when the engine wouldn't start.

They say all five people went into the water as the boat capsized.

Another boat operator and his passenger were able to rescue three of the five people that were in the water, but the other two could not be located.

