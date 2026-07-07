DHS confirms measles outbreak at Florence Detention Center

The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed seven active measles infections of detainees at the Florence Detention Center.

According to an email from DHS, all of the cases were reported to the Arizona Public Health Department.

ICE Health Services Corps took steps to quarantine and control the spread, "ceasing all movement within the facility and quarantining all individuals suspected of making contact with the infected."

In-person visitation is suspended "to protect the health and safety of detainees, the staff and community," the email said.

Medical staff will continue to monitor the condition of the detainees, the email said.