Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

DESSERT FERRIS WHEEL! Cupcakes and cereal shooters featured in newest 'ride' at Hash Kitchen

items.[0].videoTitle
There are at least 38,122,560 possible combinations of toppings!
Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 11.46.15 AM.png
Posted at 10:26 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 00:26:15-05

PHOENIX — Feel like you are on the top of the world when you order Hash Kitchen's newest dessert, The Ferris Wheel! You will find this cupcake carnival ride on the menu at each of their five Valley locations.

See how you can add chicken wings and fried ravioli to your Bloody Mary at Hash Kitchen's Bloody Mary Bar in the video above!

What in the world is delivered to your table when you order The Ferris Wheel? Three swirled tie-dye cupcakes, along with a trio of cereal milk pudding shooters, are presented on a rotating cupcake stand! This dessert takes the cake with six different "passengers" for your tastebuds to try. Every other seat features a delightful cake or a cereal milk pudding shooter!

The Ferris Wheel is one of several new drink options added to their menu. You must be 21 or older to enjoy this ride. Just remember, however you consume it, do it responsibly.

IF YOU GO:
ARCADIA GATEWAY
4315 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

RAINTREE RANCH
2855 W Ray Rd #4
Chandler, AZ 85224

GAINEY VILLAGE
8777 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

SCOTTSDALE HORIZON
14838 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

PEORIA
9780 W Northern Ave. #1110
Peoria, AZ 85345

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!