Democratic lawmaker resigns to take Biden Administration job

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the Arizona House of Representatives has resigned to take a job with the Biden Administration.

Rep. Arlando Teller announced his resignation on Monday.

He will serve as a deputy assistant secretary for tribal affairs for the U.S. Transportation Department.

Teller is from Chinle on the Navajo Nation and represents parts of the Navajo Nation.

He was just elected to a second term in November's election.

The Apache County Board of Supervisors will appoint a Democratic replacement.