Deaths of 2 men at Lake Pleasant under investigation

Posted at 3:52 PM, Jul 13, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two men on Sunday after they felt an electrical current in the water at a marina on Lake Pleasant.

The cause of death for 53-year-old Timothy Miller and his brother, 50-year-old Michael Miller, is under investigation.

Timothy Miller felt an electrical current after jumped into the water while docked at the marina.

His brother immediately jumped into the water to help.

Michael Miller later died at a hospital, while his older brother's body was recovered from the water.

