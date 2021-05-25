Deadline set for seeking warrant for prisoner's execution

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has set a July 21 deadline for prosecutors to request a warrant that would trigger the state's first execution in almost seven years.

The state's highest court said it expects on Aug. 24 to consider the state's request to execute death-row inmate Frank Atwood.

Atwood and Clarence Dixon are the first death row prisoners in Arizona to be eyed for execution since the 2014 death of Joseph Wood, who was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours.

Wood's attorney said the execution was botched.