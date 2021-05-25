Watch
Deadline set for seeking warrant for prisoner's execution

Arizona Attorney General
Frank Atwood murdered 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in September 1984. Atwood had been convicted in California of lewd and lascivious acts and kidnapping, committed at separate times against two different children. In May 1984, he was paroled from the kidnapping sentence. Atwood came to Tucson in September 1984 in violation of his California parole. On September 17, 1984, Vicki Lynne was riding her bicycle home after mailing a birthday card to her aunt when Atwood kidnapped and killed her. Atwood left her body in the desert and fled to Texas, where he was later arrested. A hiker found Vicki’s body in the Tucson desert in April 1985.
Posted at 3:55 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 18:55:50-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has set a July 21 deadline for prosecutors to request a warrant that would trigger the state's first execution in almost seven years.

The state's highest court said it expects on Aug. 24 to consider the state's request to execute death-row inmate Frank Atwood.

Atwood and Clarence Dixon are the first death row prisoners in Arizona to be eyed for execution since the 2014 death of Joseph Wood, who was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours.

Wood's attorney said the execution was botched.

