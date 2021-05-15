Deadline fast approaching to receive COVID relief money for your children

PHOENIX — Monday is the deadline to file your federal tax returns. If you have children, even for those who don’t pay taxes, it’s important to file.

In July, the federal government will begin mailing out checks to parents for each child as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Morgan Tucker’s daughter Piper will be 10 months old on Sunday. She is one of the nearly 1.5 million Arizona children who will benefit from the child tax credit provision.

“I had a sort of 'I’ll believe when I see it' approach to it. But the more I learn about it, it is something that’s going to really help our people,” Tucker said.

Unlike the usual child tax deductions, this one pays in advance, $3,600 for children under the age of 5 and $3,000 for children age 6-17. It will come in monthly installments.

David Lujan, the President and CEO of the Children's Action Alliance says, “It is significant, particularly for families that are at the poverty line because in the past they were not able to take advantage of this tax credit because they didn’t have the tax liability. Now it’s refundable.”

Lujan says the money will lift 112,000 Arizona children above the poverty line.

“It’s really designed to help these families who are struggling through the economic crisis of the pandemic,” Lujan added.

For new mom Morgan Tucker and her husband, the tax credit will offer them flexibility. They can use the money for their daughter’s daycare, or put it into a savings account for later use. Morgan’s advice to parents, don’t miss out.

“I can’t find a catch, I think this is relief our people need.”

You can file your 2020 tax return for free.

Go to IRS.gov and click on the IRS Free File link and you can file your return electronically.