Current and former Arizona lawmakers react to the death of former AG Mark Brnovich

PHOENIX — Arizonans are reacting to the sudden death of former Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

A representative announced Brnovich's death on Tuesday afternoon, but did not say what the cause was.

Following the news, Arizonans, including current and former lawmakers, took to social media and other outlets to pay their condolences.

Including current Attorney General Kris Mayes, who wrote,

"I am saddened to hear of the sudden passing of former Attorney General Mark Brnovich. My heartfelt condolences go to his wife Susan and their entire family at this difficult time. Mark dedicated many years to public service in Arizona, including his two terms as Attorney General."

I'm saddened by the passing of former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. I'm thinking of his family and loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/ajPn3odL9D — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) January 13, 2026

I am heartbroken and deeply saddened by the loss of my friend, former Arizona Attorney @GeneralBrnovich. He deeply loved America and Arizona, and he always fought for our state with strength and conviction. I was grateful to have Mark serve as part of my administration. My… pic.twitter.com/ogGNhIZns6 — Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) January 13, 2026

Angela’s and my deepest prayers and condolences are with Susan and the entire Brnovich family. It was an honor to campaign with and serve alongside Mark Brnovich. His passion for the law, justice, and victims were hallmarks of his career in public service. For those of us blessed… https://t.co/lX8ldReEsq — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) January 13, 2026

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne wrote:

“Mark Brnovich was an outstanding, dedicated public servant and a devoted family man. He will be missed. At one time we were political opponents, but we eventually became friends, for which I am grateful. My hope is that his family finds peace as they mourn this wonderful person.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego wrote:

"Mark Brnovich served Arizona as a lifelong prosecutor and public servant, and he leaves us far too soon. My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Judge Brnovich, and his two daughters—and I urge everyone to keep them in our hearts at this difficult time."

My deepest condolences go out to Mark Brnovich’s wife, Susan, and his two daughters, as well as his many friends and family members. My prayers are with them. — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell (@Rachel1Mitchell) January 13, 2026

Joyce and I are truly saddened to hear of Mark Brnovich’s passing.



Mark was a steadfast public servant who loved Arizona and spent his life fighting for the rule of law and justice. Beyond the titles, he was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother—and that’s the loss that… — Rep. David Schweikert (@RepDavid) January 13, 2026

Very saddened to learn of the passing of my friend, Mark Brnovich. My deepest condolences to Susan and her family. https://t.co/ePePF3peka — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 13, 2026

Laura and I are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. He dedicated his life to public service and to the people of Arizona, leaving a lasting impact on our state. Our prayers are with his wife Susan, his family, and all who are… https://t.co/wlgKqzt6WI — Congressman Juan Ciscomani (@RepCiscomani) January 13, 2026

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mark Brnovich, former Arizona Attorney General and Arizona Department of Gaming Director. His years of service to our state and commitment to public life will be remembered. — Arizona Department of Gaming (@AzGaming) January 13, 2026

Our deepest condolences to Attorney General Brnovich’s family and loved ones. https://t.co/rW42d29Msu — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) January 13, 2026

I’m devastated to hear of the passing of former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. I had the chance to work with him and campaign with him, and I saw how seriously he took public service. I am grateful for his commitment to Arizona. His family has long been dedicated to… pic.twitter.com/W6ak80nhS2 — Trey Terry (@treyterry) January 13, 2026

Heartbroken to hear about the sudden passing of former AZ Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Praying for Susan, his two girls, his mom and the entire Brnovich family. I first met Mark in 2013 prior to his first race for AG.



Hug your loved ones and cherish every moment. May God… https://t.co/jU0IBn6GGk — George Khalaf (@George_Khalaf) January 13, 2026