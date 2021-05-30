Crews battling McDonald Tank Fire near Whiteriver

WHITERIVER, AZ — Fire crews are currently battling the McDonald Tank Fire that has burned over 3,500 acres near Whiteriver, Arizona.

As of Sunday morning, White Mountain Zone officials say the fire is 3,576 acres in size and is 31% contained. The fire is located 25 miles southeast of Whiteriver.

Officials added that the junction at Y70/Y30, the Y40/Y70 junction, and everything south of Maverick and Tonto Lake is temporarily closed.

The Malay Gap Management Unit on the San Carlos Apache reservation is also closed.

The Fort Apache Indian Reservation has enacted stage 2 fire restrictions prohibiting campfires from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The San Carlos Apache Tribe also began modified stage 2 fire restrictions, prohibiting all campfires from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The cause of the fire, which reportedly ignited on May 23, remains under investigation.