Crash interferes with traffic on I-10

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation had closed westbound Interstate 10 at mile post 238, just north of Tucson.
Officials say they needed to do this due to a crash happening along the highway Sunday morning.
The department first announced the road closure at 6:50 a.m., saying there was "no estimated reopening time."
However, at 9:40 a.m., the department gave notice I-10 was now open.
UPDATE: The highway is now open. #tucson #aztraffic https://t.co/bl4sgwrVlh— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 19, 2023
