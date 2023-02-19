Crash interferes with traffic on I-10

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation had closed westbound Interstate 10 at mile post 238, just north of Tucson.

Officials say they needed to do this due to a crash happening along the highway Sunday morning.

The department first announced the road closure at 6:50 a.m., saying there was "no estimated reopening time."

However, at 9:40 a.m., the department gave notice I-10 was now open.