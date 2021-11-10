Watch
Court sides with newspaper over Arizona audit public records

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals has rejected another request by Cyber Ninjas to avoid turning over records related to the consulting firm's review of the 2020 election on behalf of the state Senate.

In a 3-0 ruling Tuesday, the judges reiterated the court's earlier ruling that Cyber Ninjas records are subject to the public records law because the company was performing a core government function on behalf of the Senate.

The judges rejected an argument by Cyber Ninjas that their ruling would open the records of any construction company or office-supply provider that does business with the state.

