Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Court: More prison time OK in resentencing after appeal win

items.[0].image.alt
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 9:18 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 00:18:32-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal court has denied an appeal for a man who got one of his convictions overturned in an Arizona migrant-smuggling case but then was resentenced to a longer prison term than he'd faced before.

The 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals ruled Friday that Rufino Valdez-Lopez provided no proof that the judge who resentenced Valdez-Lopez acted vindictively by imposing prison sentences adding up to 25 years, up from the 20 years imposed by a since-retired judge.

The resentencing judge said he presumed he had the same information as the first judge but that Valdez-Lopez deserved a significant sentence because his conduct was "incredibly outrageous" and impacted numerous victims.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!