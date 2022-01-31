Watch
Court asked to run health care system in Arizona prisons

CAROLYN KASTER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Officers walking the halls of a prison. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 18:15:48-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Lawyers challenging the quality of health care in Arizona's prisons say corrections officials don't have the capacity to improve staffing problems that have put incarcerated people with medical and mental health issues at risk of harm.

The prisoners are asking a judge to take over health care operations in state prisons. In briefs filed late last week, attorneys made what amounted to closing arguments in a trial over the quality of health care in Arizona's state-run prisons.

Testimony in the trial, which will be decided by a federal judge, concluded in mid-November. Corrections officials deny allegations they were providing inadequate care.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

