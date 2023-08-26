Couple welcomes quintuplets at Arizona hospital

PHEONIX (CNN) — A couple finally gets to head home after delivering five children at the St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix.

First pregnancies are always ones to remember; but for Stephanie and Graham Freels, theirs is unlike most's.

"I have no words to describe how thankful we are," expressed Graham.

He stood by his wife's side as she carried and bore five babies.

"We [did] an ultrasound, saw five sacks and two heartbeats and then the week after that, we saw all five heartbeats," revealed Stephanie.

This news came to the couple when she was about six-to-seven-weeks pregnant, prompting them to temporarily move from a small town to Pheonix so they could get specialized treatment the St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center.

At 27 weeks, Stephanie says she delivered all five within an hour and a half, fortunately without any complications.