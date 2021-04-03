Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Couple accused of concealing girl's body charged with murder

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Gavel shot
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 14:43:27-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A murder charge has been filed against a jailed couple accused of child abuse and concealing the remains of their adopted 13-year-old daughter.

The murder charge was added Wednesday against Maribel Loera and Rafael Loera in Ana Loera's death.

The girl's body was found 14 months ago at their Phoenix home.

Their lawyers didn't immediately return a call Friday afternoon seeking comment.

The remains were discovered after neighbors reported a fire at the family's home.

Firefighters discovered the human remains atop attic insulation.

Authorities had removed three other children from the home before the fire.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.