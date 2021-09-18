Watch
County board may announce action on Arizona Senate subpoena

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. An attorney representing the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate told a judge Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, that the long-delayed review of 2020 election results in the state's most populous county will be released to the public next week. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)
Arizona Election Review
Posted at 7:44 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 22:44:02-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The board that oversees Arizona's most populous county has scheduled a special Friday afternoon meeting where members may announce whether they will comply with a state Senate subpoena to hand over its computer routers to contractors conducting an unprecedented partisan review of 2020 election results.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a decision last month that Maricopa County must comply with the subpoena issued by Republican Senate President Karen Fann or lose about $700 million in yearly state funding.

