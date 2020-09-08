Cottonwood Police Department commander is killed in a crash

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Cottonwood Police Department commander has been killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident.

Northern Arizona University police say 49-year-old Jody Makuch was riding his motorcycle on State Route 89 through Cottonwood on Monday afternoon when a SUV reportedly crossed the center line and caused a head-on crash.

Makuch was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Cottonwood police say Makuch had been with the department since January 2000 and was promoted to sergeant in 2005 and commander in 2009.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the driver of the SUV allegedly was driving impaired and has been booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter.