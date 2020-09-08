Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Cottonwood Police Department commander is killed in a crash

items.[0].image.alt
wikimedia commons
Police lights generic
Posted at 4:26 PM, Sep 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-08 19:26:53-04

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Cottonwood Police Department commander has been killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident.

Northern Arizona University police say 49-year-old Jody Makuch was riding his motorcycle on State Route 89 through Cottonwood on Monday afternoon when a SUV reportedly crossed the center line and caused a head-on crash.

Makuch was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Cottonwood police say Makuch had been with the department since January 2000 and was promoted to sergeant in 2005 and commander in 2009.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the driver of the SUV allegedly was driving impaired and has been booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...