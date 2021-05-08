Copper Canyon Fire: 1,300-acre fire burning northeast of Globe, nearby ranch threatened

GLOBE, AZ — A quick-spreading wildfire has caused the closure of the US60 northeast of the Globe area.

US 60 WB/EB: Highway is CLOSED north of Globe, near milepost 258, due to a brush fire. #aztraffic



Check your route before you head out with the AZ 511 and ADOT Alerts apps: https://t.co/jFo6n2LJvr pic.twitter.com/wfTbObbg1o — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 7, 2021

Arizona State Forestry says the Copper Canyon Fire, discovered Friday afternoon, has burned 1,300 acres and is burning on both sides of the US60.

The fire is 0% contained as of Friday evening.

So far no structures have been destroyed but crews are reportedly working to keep a nearby ranch out of harm's way.

Watch video from the fire below:

Arizona State Forestry

