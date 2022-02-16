Congresswoman Gabby Giffords checks into hospital for appendicitis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords is admitted to the hospital as a result of appendicitis.

Senator Mark Kelly's team released a statement on the matter.

"Congresswoman Giffords checked into the hospital Tuesday and is currently being treated for appendicitis," shared Jacob Peters, Sen. Kelly spokesperson.

It is not clear at this time how severe her diagnosis is.

"We're all wishing her a speedy and thorough recovery," added Peters.

Giffords served Arizona's 8th District in the U.S. Congress from 2007-2012.

----

