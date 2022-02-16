Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Congresswoman Gabby Giffords checks into hospital for appendicitis

Sen. Kelly's team comments on hospital admission
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File
Mark Kelly 2.jpeg
Posted at 9:57 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 12:06:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords is admitted to the hospital as a result of appendicitis.

Senator Mark Kelly's team released a statement on the matter.

"Congresswoman Giffords checked into the hospital Tuesday and is currently being treated for appendicitis," shared Jacob Peters, Sen. Kelly spokesperson.

It is not clear at this time how severe her diagnosis is.

"We're all wishing her a speedy and thorough recovery," added Peters.

Giffords served Arizona's 8th District in the U.S. Congress from 2007-2012.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!