Congressman Matt Gaetz, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene holding 'America First Rally' in Mesa

MESA, AZ — An America First Rally Tour is scheduled to take place in Mesa this Friday evening.

According to event organizers, the event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on May 21 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix Mesa.

Congressman Matt Gaetz and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene are reportedly attending the event.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is free.

You can register to attend online.

Gaetz, who is a central figure in a federal sex trafficking investigation, recently agreed to cooperate with federal investigators. He has denied wrongdoing and has said he will not resign from his congressional seat.

Taylor Greene made headlines earlier this year after House Democrats introduced a resolution to expel her from the House of Representatives.