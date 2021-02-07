Menu

City to investigate challenge coin after Phoenix protest

Posted at 3:38 PM, Feb 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-07 17:38:43-05

PHOENIX (AP) — City officials want an outside investigation into claims of a challenge coin with inappropriate messaging and imagery being circulated among Phoenix police officers.

The frontside of the coins show a man being shot in the groin with the date of an August 2017 protest on the backside.

The coin was apparently circulated among some members of the police department following a protest when officers used tear gas and bean bag rounds on protesters.

One protester kicked a gas canister and then was shot in the groin with a pepper ball.

The protest formed following a visit from then-President Donald Trump and a rally at the downtown Phoenix Convention Center.

