Chin Up Donuts: Doughnuts stuffed with mac n cheese or topped with pizza in Scottsdale

Mac n cheese and pizza are just like doughnuts — don't you just wish you could eat them at any time of the day? Now you can! Introducing the Pizza Party and the Mac & Cheese Fritter! You can only get these delicious dinner doughnuts at Chin Up Donuts in Scottsdale.

See the mac n cheese noodles stuffed inside of the Mac & Cheese Fritter in the video above!

You have heard of pizza bagels but THIS is a pizza doughnut! The Pizza Party is the only pizza doughnut in the entire state of Arizona.

THE PIZZA PARTY:

How did the pizza doughnut come to be? Owner and Chief Donut Officer Alex McEntire questioned, "pizza goes on a pizza dough, why not a doughnut dough?"

"I had some fun playing around with the cheese and pepperoni! We take our brioche-style dough, which is a nice buttery rich dough on our ring doughnut and then we glaze it with our marinara sauce. We top it with shredded mozzarella pizza blend, some pepperoni, and then we give it a good torch so it is nice and melted."

MAC & CHEESE FRITTER:

"I was trying to make it into a doughnut and then I thought, why not a fritter? Then I can really load it with all of the goodness and cheese! It is your typical fritter. We take our brioche-style dough and load it full of macaroni! It is full of shredded cheese and mac. Then it is glazed with a cheese sauce that is a little sweet but almost like a nacho cheese sauce on top!"

McEntire cautions the Mac & Cheese Fritter is usually only available on the weekends but they are always rotating flavors. To confirm the doughnuts you want to try will be in stock before you jump in the car, she strongly suggests you check out their Instagram first for flavor updates! These special doughnuts are limited to supply so once they are gone, you will have to wait until the next batch!

IF YOU GO:

Chin Up Donuts

7325 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Suite 103

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Hours of Operation:

Sunday - Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.