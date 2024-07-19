Child in critical condition after near-drowning incident at Scottsdale home

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 7-year-old boy has been taken to a hospital after being pulled from the water at a Scottsdale home Friday morning.

Officials were called to a home near 68th Street and McDowell Road around 10 a.m.

Scottsdale Fire Department officials say CPR was performed on the child when paramedics arrived at the scene. The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on how long the child was in the water or what led to the incident.

There have been dozens of near-drowning incidents in the Valley so far this year, and more than a dozen deadly incidents.