Chandler police: Suspect in fatal Aug. 29 shooting arrested

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting three months ago.

They say 22-year-old Nozre Ware of Scottsdale has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police say officers were dispatched to a Chandler home on the night of Aug. 29 about a shooting.

Police found two victims with gunshot wounds.

They say 47-year-old Danita Hunter was pronounced dead at a hospital and a 22-year-old man was critically wounded but survived.

Based on video surveillance, police say the suspect fled on foot.

Police were able to identify Ware as a suspect in the case recently and arrest him.