Chandler police officer loses battle to COVID-19

Chandler police are mourning the loss of one of their own after one of its officers died of COVID-19 complications this week.
Posted at 5:59 PM, Dec 19, 2021
CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are mourning the loss of one of their own after one of its officers died of COVID-19 complications this week.

Officer Jeremy Wilkins died Friday after a battle with the virus, the police department said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Officer Wilkins was a 23-year veteran and is survived by his wife, five children, and five grandchildren.

"Officer Wilkins was an incredible police officer that had a passion for his career and loved the community. Please take a moment to remember Jeremy and keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," the department said in the post.

