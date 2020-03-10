Chandler police: Mom arrested after her child left in a car

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say a woman is facing child abuse and endangerment charges after her baby daughter was found alone in the driver's seat of a car that had its engine running.

They say 22-year-old Hanan Regina Dema was arrested Sunday and also is accused of drug possession.

According to Phoenix TV station KNXV, Dema's 3-year-old daughter was given to a family member and police contacted child safety authorities.

Police say when they removed the child from the car, they saw drugs and drug paraphernalia in the center console of the vehicle.

They say Dema returned to the car about 18 minutes later with takeout food and was taken into custody.